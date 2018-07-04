LHC summons RO along with record in Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s disqualification case

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned the relevant Returning Officer (RO) along with all the record in disqualification case of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from Murree’s NA-57 constituency.

Abbasi appeared before the court. His counsel argued that appellate tribunal cannot disqualify anyone for life.

The court remarked, “Mr Abbasi! We want to speak directly with you. The government changes with time but the courts work as per law. Being a judge is not as easy as it seems. Stop talking against us. You have to come in these same courts if it’s not your government next time. You will not appear before any Australian court.”

“PPP did not say a word after whatever happened with them. You also have the same respect as it is of someone else. We carry no agenda. Keep working according to your plan but refrain from giving statements against judiciary,” directed the judge.

“Don’t you know that Nawaz Sharif was hit by a shoe, stones were pelted on Bilawal in Karachi and ink was hurled at Khawaja Asif? You are a former premier, try saving and rectifying the system. Although this matter is not relevant but it is necessary to speak all this,” said the judge.

“On Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, you said that he is your Prime Minister. Should you have said this?” the judge inquired.

On June 27, an eight-page verdict issued by Justice Ibadur Rehman Lodhi declared that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is not eligible to become Member of Parliament under Article 62 (1) (F) of the constitution as he is not Sadiq and Amin.

The verdict says that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi declared the value of his F-7/2 house in Islamabad as three hundred thousand rupees in order to obtain a loan of 25 million rupees.

He also under declared his assets in nomination papers which is a clear discrepancy in oath of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The tribunal in its verdict stated that the former premier concealed facts and didn’t provide all information, however, disqualified Abbasi for life from contesting elections from NA-57 Murree.—NNI