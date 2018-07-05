LHC overturns tribunal decision on Abbasi’s disqualification for life-time

Lahore High Court has overturned verdict of the appellate tribunal about life-time disqualification of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Announcing the verdict in Lahore today, the two member bench of the court, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, allowed him to contest election of the National Assembly from two constituencies.

Earlier, an appellate tribunal had disqualified Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to contest elections from National Assembly constituency NA-57, Murree.

Later, talking to media, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that people of Pakistan will decide on 25th of this month that who should rule in the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif will return to the country before elections.