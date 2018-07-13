Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observing Kashmir Martyrs Day today  

Martyrs Day is being observed today by Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world. They reaffirmed the pledge that they will continue the mission of their martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination.

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik called for a march towards Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar where martyrs of 1931 are buried to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Meanwhile, two troops of Indian Central Reserve Police Force including an officer were killed in an attack in Islamabad district of Occupied Kashmir today.

According to reports, unknown gunmen attacked a patrolling party of troops resulting in the killing of two troops including an assistant sub-inspector.

A shopkeeper Ghulam Rasool was also injured in the indiscriminate firing of Indian forces’ personnel after the attack. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

To mark the Kashmiris martyrs day, main event was held at Central Press Club Muzaffarabad under Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

Speakers representing huriyat organizations and political parties of the state strongly condemned Indian state terrorism and said the troops are committing war crimes in the Occupied Kashmir.

Later a rally was taken out. The participants belonging to all walks of life having placards and banners in their hands chanted high pitched anti-Indian and pro-freedom slogans.