Justin Bieber is likely to get married soon?

Web Desk: English pop star, Justin Bieber, who recently dropped his new track ‘No Brainer’ with DJ Khaled, says that he will not be releasing new music until he gets married to fiancé Hailey Baldwin.

According to TMZ, when a paparazzo spotted Bieber and asked what he has put his sleeves next, 24-year-old singer responded, ‘Getting married.’

When photographer asked, ‘Who’s the lucky girl?’

Bieber smiled and pointed to Baldwin.

Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin engaged earlier this month after five weeks of dating.