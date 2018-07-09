Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin?

Web Desk: According to U.S media report, pop Singer Justin Bieber got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin over the weekend. Both the celebrities dated each other in 2016 but then got separated. But according to CNN, last month they appeared together publicly and re-united.

The couple got engaged on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, E! News said.

Agents of both did not immediately respond to it. Bieber’s parents put up social media posts that helped spark speculation about the pair. Model’s father wrote, ‘Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JH&HB.’

Bieber dated singer and actress Selena Gomez off and on for years.