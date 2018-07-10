Jonny Depp sued by a crew member

Web Desk: Hollywood actor Jonny Depp has been sued for allegedly punching a crew member, Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brook on his movie set ‘City of Lies’.

According to the crew member, the actor hit him twice on the set. Brooks also claimed, ‘I was fired from the movie, ‘City of Lies’ when I refused to sign papers saying that I wouldn’t sue the actor over the incident.’

According to report, lawsuit says Depp screamed inappropriately at Brooks and punched him twice in the ribs, then offered him 100,000 dollars to punch back.

The movie is scheduled to release in September this year.