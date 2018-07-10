John Cena quotes Shah Rukh Khan

Web Desk: Hollywood actor and wrestler John Cena shared an inspirational quote by Shah Rukh Khan from Ted Talks, on Twitter.

Cena posted on twitter, “‘Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous’ Shah Rukh Khan,”

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

Then the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has thanked Hollywood actor and wrote, ‘spread goodness’ and said it is important to inspire children who look up to him as their hero.

Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero. https://t.co/nTyGVSrrrr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 9, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy for shooting his movie ‘Zero’. The movie staled to release in December and also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.