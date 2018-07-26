Jemima wishes Pakistan happy Election Day

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith on Wednesday wished Pakistan good luck as vote count continues in historic general eections 2018.

Calling Pakistan a crazy and beloved old friend, Jemima prayed that Pakistanis may get the leader they believe in.

Happy Election Day Pakistan, you maddening, beautiful, crazy, beloved old friend.

Here’s hoping the people who count your votes, let your vote count. And you get the leader you believe in.

Pakistan Zindabad! — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) July 25, 2018

Jemima married Imran Khan back then in 1995 whereas both parted their ways in 2004. After divorce with Jemima, Khan married twice.— NNI