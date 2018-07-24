Israel’s drone that can fly itself and turn into bomb

Web Desk: Earlier this month, Israel Aerospace Industries demonstrated their latest creation. It is a quadcopter drone which is used to carry out airborne surveillance and also turn into a bomb on command.

It is still a proof-of-concept machine and an intimidating piece of technology. The drone itself folds down into a package 38 inches long, 7 inches wide and 5 inches high, allowing one person to carry it in a backpack.

There is also a ‘return home’ feature that tasks the drone with navigating to a predetermined route. It has also an option that lets it abruptly disable its warhead, in case an attack is called off mid-fight. It avoids the unnecessary loss of life and can be reused.

However, the technology itself is still a worrisome thing to even exist.