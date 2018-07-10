Iranian woman arrested for posting video on Instagram

Web Desk: An 18-year-old Iranian girl has been arrested for posting her dancing video on Instagram. After that people around the globe including Iran slammed the government for putting the young dancer and gymnast behind the bars.

Last week, Maedeh Hojabri, who recorded dance videos at her home sans the mandatory headscarf, was detained by the police.

According to AP reports, ‘acknowledge breaking moral norms while insisting that it was not her intention and she was only trying to gain more followers.’

Internet users protested on social media and argued that it was ridiculous to arrest someone for merely just being happy and dancing.

Blooger Hossein Ronaghi wrote on Twitter, “If you tell people anywhere in the world that 17 and 18-year-old girls are arrested for their dance, happiness and beauty on charges of spreading indecency, while child rapists and others are free, they will laugh! Because for them, it’s unbelievable!”

People started a chain on social media to support the dancer. With hashtag #dancing_isn’t_a_crime #FreeMaedeh #FreeIran many women are now urging others to join in their form of protest.