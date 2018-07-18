Iranian Army Chief of Staff visits Pak-Afghan border at Torkham

TORKHAM: Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has paid a visit to Pakistan-Afghan Torkham border and examined border management mechanism between the two countries.

The Iranian top military official accompanied by a delegation and Pakistan high ranking military officials also visited important check posts between Pakistan and Afghanistan where the Pakistan army is fighting war against terrorism.

General Mohammad Bagheri on the occasion praised Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.

He also visited Peshawar Corps headquarters and met with Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmed Butt to discuss bilateral ties and military-to-military cooperation.

He was also given briefing about the efforts of Pakistan army in war against terrorism and eliminating the menace from the county.—NNI