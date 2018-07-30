Iran extends warm, cordial felicitations to Imran on victory

ISLAMABAD: Iran has extended warm and cordial felicitations to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on victory of his party in the parliamentary elections.

In a letter, Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said people of Pakistan through their ambitious turn out in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to self-determination and accomplish progress and development in the country.

He expressed readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing cooperation in all fields with the new government of Pakistan.

Mehdi Honardoost prayed to Almighty Allah for good health and further success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan.