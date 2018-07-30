India’s Modi phones Imran Khan, felicitates him on his victory

ISLAMABAD: Indian prime minister Narender Modi telephoned Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf chairman Imran Khan on Monday and felicitated him on his victory in elections.

According to the sources Modi expessed hope that democracy in Pakistan will take deeper roots and reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood.

Modi also expressed readiness to enter in new era of relations with Pakistan.

According to the source Imran Khan thanked Modi for his wishes and said that the conflicts should be resolved throgh dialogues.

He said that wars are not solution of any dispute and both countries have to take steps for peace and poverty alleviation.