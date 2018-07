India’s Modi arrives in Uganda in trip focusing on trade

KAMPALA, Uganda: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uganda on Tuesday for the second stop in his tour of Africa ahead of this week’s summit of the BRICS emerging economies.

Modi first stopped in Rwanda, where he signed a number of bilateral agreements and visited a model farm to which he donated 200 cows.

In Uganda he was set to meet with the Indian community and address the national assembly on Wednesday. He also will participate in a Uganda-India business summit.

Modi then goes to South Africa for the BRICS summit.

Uganda has a substantial Indian community, including a group of industrialists who have flourished in the years since they returned to claim the assets that had been seized during the reign of dictator Idi Amin.

In 1972 Amin ordered the expulsion of Asians, many of them Indian traders, from the east African country, saying he wanted to put the economy back in the hands of local people. Most of the property seized has since been handed back to the original owners under the government of current President Yoweri Museveni.

Businessmen of Indian origin have invested heavily in Uganda’s manufacturing, agricultural processing and pharmaceutical sectors.

Members of Uganda’s Indian community have said they want to be recognized by the country’s constitution as a tribe, something neighboring Kenya achieved last year.

India has been trying to build trade relationships in Africa. In 2015 Modi invited African leaders to New Delhi for an India-Africa summit that was the biggest of its kind. —AP