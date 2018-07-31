Indian version of ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ disrespects the original track?

Web Desk: Indian film industry often remixes Pakistani songs but most of the time they ruin the real essence of song and fail to do the justice with it.

This time, the Bollywood re-composed a famous Pakistani track ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’, which is actually a qawwali, initially, produced by Sabri brothers in early 90s.

In 2015, Atif Aslam also sang ‘Tajdar-e-Haram’ so melodiously that got popularity across Pakistan and earned millions of viewers on YouTube.

Now the track is all set to feature in John Abraham starring ‘Satyameva Jayate’. It is a new Bollywood version of the song ‘Tajdar-e-Haram. The song is sung by Wajid and composed by Sajood-Wajid. It was penned by Danish Sabri.

Do you think this song does justice with the original song track?