Indian atrocities cannot suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says India is continuing killing of Kashmiri youth in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, on the eve of second martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, he said Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for right to self-determination cannot be equated with terrorism.

The Spokesperson said Burhan Wani was a young man of twenty years, whose life was snuffed out on trumped up charges.

He said such atrocities by Indian forces cannot suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

He said a fourteen year old girl was killed, eight year old raped, and a five year old blinded in the continued state terrorism by Indian forces.