India win toss, bowl against England

BRISTOL: Ben Stokes returned to the England team for the third and final T20 international against in Bristol on Sunday.

The all-rounder has recovered from a hamstring injury after more than a month out and the out-of-form Joe Root made way.

India made two changes from the side that lost the second game in Cardiff by five wickets with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has a sore back, being replaced by debutant Deepak Chahar and Siddarth Khal coming in for Kuldeep Yadav.

The two new faces were straight into the field after Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put England in to bat in this series decider.

Stokes missed the second Test against Pakistan in June and the one-day series against Australia but made 90 in a T20 game for Durham against Yorkshire last Thursday.

He did not bowl in that game but after joining up with England on Friday in Cardiff he had a bowl in practice ahead of this game before being passed fit.

Root who made nought and nine in the previous two games in the series was described as un-droppable by England assistant coach Paul Farbrace recently but his form has been poor.

England levelled the series by winning in Cardiff on Friday with Alex Hales making 58 not out to guide them to a five wicket victory with two balls to spare.

India won the opener in Manchester by eight wickets thanks to five for 24 from their young left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

The teams play three 50 over one-day internationals starting in Nottingham on Thursday followed by five Test matches.