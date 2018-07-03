India win toss, bowl against England in 1st T20

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: India won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the first T20 at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

England unsurprisingly stuck with their winning team as they bid to extend their outstanding white-ball form in the game’s abbreviated form.

After their six-match ‘whitewash’ of Australia across the limited-overs formats last month, Eoin Morgan’s hosts were put into bat in this series opener in beautiful conditions in Manchester.

India were also largely as expected, with specialist opener KL Rahul chosen ahead of fellow batsman Manish Pandey.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikar Dhwan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid—AFP