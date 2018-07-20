India subduing Kashmir with Amarnath Yatra: Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Turkey has said that India is spreading Hindu-Nationalism in Indian occupied Kashmir in the name of Amarnath Yatra and is subduing Kashmir with religious tourism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the TRT World, the national media of Turkey, has said that India driven by a larger Hindu Nationalism is using the Hindu pilgrimage sites to push for its nationalistic agenda. India is exerting a cultural imperialism on Kashmir given the fact that the use of brute force has yielded no results, it said.

The larger focus of the Turkish media was on the Amarnath Yatra. “The Amarnath Yatra has become a symbol of an intensification of a colonial claim of the Indian state on Kashmir and its people. The pilgrimage brings with it an increased militarization in Kashmir each year and ignores the need to protect the fragile environment,” it added.

The national media in Turkey has termed the Amarnath Yatra a cultural project that is aimed at ossifying the colonial Hindu assertiveness. It also slammed India for having made no efforts to regulate the number of pilgrims to protect the environment. From mere 2000 pilgrims in the 1980s, the number of pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra increased to 150,000 this year. Till date, there has been no environmental assessment to evaluate the environmental degradation that occurs each year during the Amarnath Yatra,” it maintained.-APP