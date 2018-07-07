Imran terms water scarcity, unemployment biggest problems

KOHAT: Elated by the verdict in Avenfield reference, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Saturday vowed to work for the betterment of youth if he comes to power after General Elections 2018.

While addressing a public gathering in Kohat, Khan termed water scarcity and unemployment biggest problems of Pakistan.

Khan stated that Almight Allah has gifted Balochistan and Waziristan with myriad reserves of gold, reiterating to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

Khan also termed a functional justice system mandatory for country’s prosperity.

While taking a jibe at political foes, Khan accused PML-N and PPP of obliterating country.— NNI