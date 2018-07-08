Imran tells Nawaz not to try to become Nelson Mandela

ABBOTTABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) took turns ruling this country “in the name of the Charter of Democracy”.

Addressing a rally in Abbottabad, the cricketer-turned-politician said Pakistan was more indebted now than before. “(Our) country is indebted more than ever due to the corrupt practices of the rulers,” he added.

“Pakistan s external debt stood at Rs6,000 billion ten years ago. Today, the debt amounts to Rs27,000 billion. Prices of petroleum products have increased exponentially. A dollar, today, equals to 125 Pakistani rupees.”

Lashing out at the PML-N and PPP, Imran said the two parties cashed in on the Charter of Democracy. “The charter, in fact, meant looting this country. The (two) parties took turns under the guise of democracy,” he said.

Responding to Nawaz Sharif’s proclamation he was coming to Pakistan to face jail term, the PTI chief said, “Nelson Mandela went to jail for his people. (Nawaz Sharif) don’t act like you’re another Mandela.”

“He has apparently announced that he will return home but I advise him not to try to become Nelson Mandela. He was a great leader who spent 27 years in prison, whereas Nawaz Sharif can’t even think of that,” said Imran.

“Nawaz Sharif was sacked for plundering the wealth of the nation, but he still asks ‘mujhe kyun nikala [why did they oust me]’. It was because he plundered Rs3,000 billion from the nation,” the PTI chief said.

"The 2013 elections were fixed by the PML-N and PPP who were in collusion against the PTI. They took their turns but are still in a silent agreement to counter the PTI," Imran said.