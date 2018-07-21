Imran promises to strengthen NAB if voted to power

KARAK: Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said Saturday that after coming into power, his party would revamp the local government system by broadening its scope to the gross root level in order to address problems of the local at their door step.

Addressing a public meeting here at Jail Chowk Karak, Khan said it is not the job of any MNA or MPA to spend development expenditures as their job was to concentrate on legislation.

He reiterated that no funds would be given to MNAs and MPAs for any developmental work if voted to power in the July 2018 elections.

The PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had introduced local government system which was a success story.

He said more funds would be given to the local bodies representatives in order to make the local body system more stronger. “The PTI would hold everyone accountable to the general public through local body government.”

Khan, while criticizing the previous governments, said their sole target was to reach the assemblies for minting money.

The PTI leader said he would try his level best to provide edible commodities to the poor people at the possible cheaper rates through recovery of the looted money, adding the money recovered from the looters would be spent on improving the life stander of the people of Pakistan.

The respect and sanctity of the green passport which lost its respect and prestige at the global level, would be restored, he said adding, “We will make Pakistan a prosperous and developed country through our cogent economic policies”.

While address a public meeting in Bannu from where he was contesting against the JUI-F leader and former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani, Khan claimed that the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F have made covert deals for the elections.

“Their main aim was to protect the interest of each others in thepolls as they all are involved in corrupt practices.”—APP