Imran Khan violates the code of conduct while casting vote

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan has violated the code of conduct by casting his vote on the ballot paper in the presence of camera.

According to sources, Imran Khan cast his vote for constituency NA-53, on Wednesday and during casting his vote, he violated a serious code of conduct.

He stamped on the election sign, in the presence of camera. He failed to cast his vote secretively.

It is included in the code of conduct, that one should go into the secret booth to cast his vote in order to protect the secrecy of votes while Imran Khan stamped on his Party’s election sign ‘Bat’ in the presence on camera.