Imran Khan thrashes PML-N’s strong candidate Saad Rafique in NA-131

LAHORE: In a major upset, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has thrashed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) strong candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique in NA-131.

According to unofficial election results, Imran Khan obtained 84,313 votes in a nail-biting contest against Saad Rafique who secured 83,633 votes.

Khan has clinched the victory with a lead of 680 votes.

PTI is leading on 119 National Assembly seats whereas PML-N has managed to take 63 seats so far in general election 2018.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) stands at third position with 38 seats while 17 seats have been claimed by independent candidates.

So far in Punjab, the preliminary results showed PML-N has taken 131 seats with PTI holding 124 provincial seats. Independent candidates, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and other parties have bagged 28, four and nine seats apiece

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI stood on top slot with 65 seats whereas ANP only claimed eight seats. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) took nine seats, PPP two and other parties grabbed eight seats.

However in Sindh, PPP grabbed 70 seats while PTI emerged as second largest party with 22 seats. Muttahida Qaumi Movement bagged 20 seats, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and other parties clinched eight seats each.

The situation is different in Balochistan where Balochistan Awami Party took 14 seats but PTI failed to impress the voters. MMA and Balochistan National Party (BNP) stood at same level with eight seats each while independent candidates and other parties held seat seats each.

A majority of 137 seats is needed to form a government.—NNI