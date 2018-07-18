Imran Khan skips hearing of helicopter case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Wednesday has failed to appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case regarding misuse of government helicopter.

Sources said Imran Khan has excused himself from appearing in the bureau due to his busy election schedule.

The NAB spokesman alleged Imran Khan of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s helicopter for 74 hours which costs national exchequer more than Rs2.1 million.

“Khan used the helicopter to travel from Bani Gala to Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Batgram, Dir and Kamrat,” the spokesman added.

In February, NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal had directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Director General (DG) of the bureau to lodge an inquiry into use of KP government’s helicopter by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity.

The Bureau’s spokesperson had said that NAB chief had instructed KP province DG to file a report after probing alleged use of two helicopters by PTI chief. Khan is alleged of graft for using government’s resources for personal visits.—NNI