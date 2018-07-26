Imran vows to implement party manifesto effectively

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Wednesday vowed to implement party manifesto effectively to uplift the lower part of the society after making the government.

Imran Khan, who is set to become next prime minister of Pakistan, addressing a presser at Bani Gala, said: “We will make policies to uplift the marginalised segment of the society”. In his winning speech, the PTI chief vowed to work for human development which covers health, education and per capita income.

“I started this struggle 22 years ago and today I have been given a chance to fulfill the dream I had for Pakistan,” he said.

He also announced to follow the principles set by Prophet (PBUH) while creating a state in Madina. The PTI chief said that governance system and institutions will be improved to facilitate the people.

Assuring the political rivals, Imran pledged that no political victimization will be made after assuming the power, adding that accountability will be ensured at every level.

He went on to say that the Prime Minister House will be turned into an educational institute, adding that he would stay at a small place in the ministerial enclave, Islamabad. Unnecessary expensive will be reduced at the maximum level, the cricketer-turned-politician said and pledged to live a simple life.

Talking about the allegations of political rigging in the General Elections 2018, he clarified that the current chief election commissioner was appointed by the former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition steered by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The caretaker governments were made after mutual consultation.

Despite all facts, Khan offered investigations into constituencies where the losing parties have doubts.

A key issue for the upcoming government is the trembling economy as the foreign reserves are depleting continuously. Saying to create a business-friendly atmosphere in the country, he said that overseas Pakistanis are the asset of Pakistan and need to be explored. The PTI chief vowed to provide support to small traders.

Imran Khan also announced to revamp the Federal Board of Revenue, anti-corruption institutes to raise more taxes, adding that a tax culture will be promoted for common people.

He hailed all Pakistanis, especially people of Balochistan, for coming out to strengthen the democracy in Pakistan through their votes.

He also appreciated security forces for maintaining law and order situation in Pakistan during the polling, adding that the troops also sacrificed their lives while serving national during the election duty.

After making the government, the expected prime minister wished to more strengthen the ties with Pakistan’s all-weather friend, China. He announced to send a team to Beijing to learn how the neighbouring country curtailed the corruption.

He vowed to build mutually-benefitted relations with the United States. He also emphasised on settling the Afghan dispute through dialogues, adding that peace in Afghanistan would benefit the entire region.

Talking about Pakistan’s arch-rival, India, the PTI chief offered peace talks to New Delhi, adding that all issues can be sorted out through dialogue.

He highlighted the Kashmir issue in his speech, asking India to come forward to settle all disputes through talks. He said that human rights violations are on the rise in the held Jammu and Kashmir. “I want trade relations with India,” he said.

The former cricketer also announced to improve ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran and other neighbouring countries.

As Pakistan concluded its 11th General Elections on Wednesday, with a single massive incident of violence, the vote counting is portraying PTI in a favorable light with Imran Khan visibly assuming the prime ministership of the country in just a few days.



