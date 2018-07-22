Imran demands investigation into blast that killed PTI candidate Ikramullah Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur in a suicide attack at an election campaign rally in Dera Ismail Khan.

Ikramullah, who was contesting on PTI ticket from PK-99, was part of a campaign rally at Kulachi on Sunday when a suicide attack targeted his vehicle, killing him and injuring four others.

Imran, while offering condolences at the demise, said attackers were targeting election rallies indiscriminately. “But our enemies won’t ever be able to weaken our resolve or divide us,” he added.

Demanding an investigation into the attack, the PTI chief urged the Election Commission to ensure peaceful elections and security of candidates, saying the culprits should be given exemplary punishment.—NNI