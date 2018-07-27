Imran all set to form government in center

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan has swept to an emphatic victory in a Pakistan election, but without a majority he will need to enter a coalition to take power.

A jubilant Khan had already declared victory in the pivotal vote, which has drawn allegations from rival parties of massive vote-rigging in his favour.

The Election Commission (ECP) said Friday that with only 11 seats left to count, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) enjoys a strong lead with 114 seats, and will be the biggest party in parliament.

At a press conference the commission said that the outgoing Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had 63 seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which could prove kingmaker in a coalition government, had won 43.

The count indicates PTI will not achieve the 137 seats needed in the National Assembly to form a majority government in its own right.

Analysts had long predicted that if he took power it would have to be via coalition, with doubts over the level of support for him nationally.