If elected, PTI to promote culture of merit: Imran

BANNU: PTI Chief Imran Khan says his party’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established four small and 300 micro hydropower stations across the province producing 78 megawatt electrcity in the provicnce. Addressing a public gathering in Bannu this afternoon, he said the PTI-led KP Government also signed Memorandums of Understanding to produce 700 megawatts of hydropower to provide cheap electricity to the people.

Imran Khan said for the first time in the history of KP, 1,50,000 children enrolled in government schools and recruited 60,000 teachers on merit.

He said it is his priority to revamp education system in Pakistan to provide quality education to the people, ensuring merit and creating jobs.

The PTI Chief said his party’s government in KP had revamped Police, health, and education sectors. He said we strengthened local bodies system in the province to transfer powers to grass root level. He said his party’s government planted over one billion trees in the province to overcome issues pertaining to climate change

Criticizing previous rulers, Imran Khan said Pakistan’s debt has surged from 13,000 billion rupees to 27, 000 billion rupees. He said people of Pakistan are forced to get the most expensive electricity as compared to rest of the subcontinent.

Imran Khan urged the people to vote for PTI for bringing real change to the country.