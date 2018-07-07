Hussain Lawai remanded in FIA custody

KARACHI: Close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Hussain Lawai on Saturday was remanded in the custody of the Federal Investigation Agency in a money-laundering probe by a local court till July 11, Aaj News reported.

Hussain Lawai was arrested by the FIA on Friday in connection with alleged money laundering worth billions of rupees.

The Judicial Magistrate court (South) approved the physical remand of Lawai and another suspect Taha Raza, both of whom were brought before the court earlier today.

Lawai asked the court to grant him relief on medical ground, stating that he suffers blood pressure and other diseases.

FIA, however asserted that a proper medical examination of the accused has been performed and no health related problems were diagnosed.

The investigation agency is probing an alleged laundering scandal of Rs35 billion involving a top political leader along with his businessman and banker friends.