Hurriyat leaders express grief over detainee’s death in jail

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leaders have expressed deep grief over the death of illegally detained Hurriyat activist, Ghulam Hassan Malik alias Noor Khan.

Ghulam Hassan Malik, a resident of Uri area of Baramulla district, was arrested by the Indian police on January 22 this year and was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on January 27 after which he was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. Ghulam Hassan fell ill in the jail a few days ago. On Monday, he complained of serious pain in his chest and was shifted to the GMC, Jammu. He breathed his last there on Tuesday afternoon, KMS reported.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, addressing a condolence meeting at party head office in Srinagar said, “Noor Khan had joined JKLF in early 1990s and strived for Kashmir cause for about a decade under the flag of JKLF.” He paid rich tributes to struggle and sacrifices of deceased.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, on the occasion said, “Ghulam Hassan Malik’s demise in jail has shown that rulers have no respect for human rights and rights of the prisoners.”

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yaseen Attai and the spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in their separate statements in Srinagar expressed deep shock over the death of Ghulam Hassan Malik. “Had jail authorities provided suitable medical aid to him in time, he would not have died without seeing his nears and dears,” they said. -APP