How you like to take your tea?

Web Desk: Our world is filled with people who are tea-lover. It is a long debate that how to make a perfect cup of tea, as different people prefer to drink according to their own taste.

A recent study revealed how the majority like to take their tea. Almost half prefer a brew exactly midway between a strong black tea and an ultra-weak cup tea with a liberal pouring of milk, reported Dailymail.

The study also solve the argument over whether milk should go in first or last, with an overwhelming 79 per cent saying it should be added last.

Both the middle class and working class are equally likely to add milk first or last. But the people with a age-group 18 to 24-year-old prefer adding the milk first.

The survey was conducted by YouGov Omnibus in Britain.