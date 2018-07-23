Hindu woman explains why Muslim man wears skull cap?

Web Desk: The world has divided on the basis of cast, creed, ethnicity, backgrounds, cultures, communities etc. But still there are few people who believe everyone should be tolerated.

This story will bring smile on your face.

A facebook user Vinu Mathew shared a Meghna’s post in which she mentioned about an incident that will touch your heart. The incident is about a mother explaining her young daughter about the significance of the white cap that most Muslims wear.

A little girl asked her mother while pointing to a Muslim guy, “Why is this uncle wearing a cap in the evening? There is no sun outside!”

Mother replied, ‘Have you not seen me covering my head with a dupatta, whenever I visit the temple? Or when some elder guests come to our house? Or when I have to touch the feet of your grandparents? It is a sign of respect or to pay our regards, my child.’

The girl wasn’t quiet convinced. She questioned again, ‘But who is the bhaiya paying respect to? There is no Temple everyone here. He is not touching the feet of anyone. Neither is anyone so big in age sitting in this car. So, whi s he trying to giv his regards to?

The mother gave the girl a priceless replay, ‘His parents have taught him to respect everyone he meets and to pay them his regards. Just like I teach you to say Namaste to guests.’