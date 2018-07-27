Hangu witnesses first protest against election results

HANGU: Hundreds of supporters from Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal are rallying in Hangu, alleging this week’s national elections were fraudulent.

Friday’s protest was the first against election results by the opposition.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the MMA, had threatened to agitate against fraud in Wednesday’s vote.

They claimed many of their votes were rejected by election officials and their election agents were thrown out of the room by security forces during vote counts.

According to official results, Rehman’s alliance secured only 12 seats in the National Assembly out of 269 contested seats.— AP