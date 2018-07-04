Gul Makai: A story inspired by the life of Malala Yousafzai

Web Desk: The first ever look of Gul Makai in form of motion poster has been revealed. The film’s story is inspired by the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

The film is directed by Indian film director Amjad Khan. The aim of the movie is to pay tribute to everything that Malala represents and has achieved as a young and inspiring icon.

Movie’s name is derived from the pseudonym that Malala had used while writing blogs about her life in the Swat valley for BBC Urdu.

Reem Shaikh will play the role of Nobel prize winner. In the poster she can be seen with a book in her hand which upon opening, explodes. The voice of Kabir Bedi can be heard in the background, that introducing Malala’s character in words. Other cast members of the film includes names like Divya Dutt, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Gul Makai accounts the courageous journey and struggle of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley to her becoming the champion for free education to all. Gul Makai is a small tribute to this lion-hearted girl who is in every essence a global citizen championing a cause that transcends boundaries, caste, religion and geography.”.