Govt to provide necessary security to political leaders: Zafar

Information Minister Barrister Ali Zafar has once again made it clear that the general elections will be held as per the schedule.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today (Tuesday), said it is the constitutional responsibility of the caretaker government to cooperate with the election commission of Pakistan for the smooth conduct of elections.

When asked about the threats faced by the political leaders, the Minister said both the federal and provincial governments will provide necessary security to the political leaders.

To a question about the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, the Information Minister pointed out that they will land in Lahore and responsibility rests with the provincial government to ensure law and order situation on that particular day.