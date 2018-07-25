Gh. Ahmed Bilour barred to cast vote for not having CNIC

PESHAWAR: Senior leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Ghulam Ahmad Bilour was stopped from casting his vote for not having original CNIC.

Bilour along with his supporters and companions visited the polling station of his concerned constituency in Peshawar to cast vote.

The presiding officer asked Bilour to show his original CNIC. On this, Bilour replied that he is known personality and that he is not carrying his original CNIC .

The presiding officer didn’t allowed him to cast vote, saying it was not permitted by the Election Commission.

Neither the senior ANP leader agreed to bring original CNIC from home nor he was allowed to cast his vote.— INP