General election conducted honestly free and fair: ECP

The general election has been conducted honestly free and fair, it has been also been appreciated by the international observers, Said by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media in Islamabad, Spokesperson of the Election Commission said that ECP will not be bowed down to political pressure by some political parties.

ECP spokesperson dismissed allegations leveled by the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leaders against the ECP.

The election has been appreciated and accepted globally, the spokesperson said.