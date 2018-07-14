Galaxy Note 9 to hit shelves on Aug 24

SEOUL: The Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Electronics Co’s next flagship phablet, will be available for South Korean consumers starting August 24, two weeks after its global showcase, industry insiders said Friday.

The tech giant is set to unveil the Note 9 on August 9 in New York, with local preorders to begin August 14, according to sources in the wireless service sector.

Though no details have been released via official channels, a purported image of the device has been leaked by notable twitter user Ice Universe, showing a large smartphone with a new gold or yellow S Pen.

There have been rumours that Samsung’s signature stylus may come with Bluetooth capability, a first for the accessory.

The image also revealed that a dual camera module and a fingerprint scanner are positioned horizontally on the rear of the phone, which could allow more room for a larger battery.

It has been widely speculated that the latest model Note will come with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh compared with its predecessor’s smallish 3,300 mAh, as well as a 6.4-inch screen, which is a tad larger than the Galaxy Note 8’s 6.3-inch display.—AFP