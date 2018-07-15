France holds breath as football brings nation together

PARIS: French fans dared to dream of a World Cup victory on Sunday as they prepared to watch the game on a sunny summer weekend after a tournament that has lifted spirits and led to a rare sense of national unity.

Football fever has slowly built over the last four weeks as the country took its young national team to heart, with ecstatic scenes after their semi-final victory, a sign of the country’s hunger for success.

On what is a traditional holiday weekend to mark France’s national day, many families will watch from camp sites or hotels, while giant screens have been erected in cities nationwide under exceptionally tight security.

The biggest gathering of all is expected in Paris where 90,000 will converge on a fanzone next to the Eiffel Tower — walking distance from the Champs Elysees boulevard where all great national triumphs are celebrated.

With success on the pitch, a country riven by tensions and still recovering from a series of terror attacks that have claimed nearly 250 lives since 2015 has been able to revel in a newfound feeling of togetherness.

“We must be proud to be French! We don’t say it enough: We live well in France, we eat well, it’s a beautiful country,” star striker Antoine Griezmann reminded his compatriots on Friday.

Despite the country’s enviable lifestyle, it has lacked “joie de vivre” for years, as shown in numerous surveys finding its people to be among some of the most pessimistic on the planet.

Much of this is down to decades of high unemployment, mounting public debt and the homegrown terror threat of late, which has fuelled fears about immigration and the success of far-right political parties.

The national football squad, the majority of whom are non-white, has provided a tonic to a divisive debate about French identity after their impeccable performance on and off the pitch as national ambassadors.

“France today is a France full of colours,” midfield star Paul Pogba, who is French of Guinean origin, told a press conference last week. “We all feel French, we’re all happy to wear this jersey.

“I’m very happy to have grown up in France, to have the French culture, even if I went abroad very early. France is beautiful as it is, that’s how we love it, and that’s how we’ll always love it.”

Such talk has led to inevitable comparisons to how France celebrated its diversity in 1998 when it last won the World Cup with its “Black, Blanc, Beur” (Black, White, north African) team led by Zinedine Zidane.—AFP