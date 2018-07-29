Four tourists die in Tajikistan hit-and-run accident

DUSHANBE: Four tourists were killed and another three injured during a bike tour in southern Tajikistan on Sunday when a car hit them before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The seven cyclists included two Americans, two Dutch nationals and three other foreigners, the interior ministry told AFP without specifying the nationalities of those who died.

The hit-and-run accident took place in the district of Danghara, 150 kilometres (90 miles) south of the capital Dushanbe.

“Three foreigners were killed at the scene and another died in hospital,” the interior ministry said, adding that three other tourists had also received medical treatment.

Police were hunting for the driver, the ministry in the Central Asian nation said. —AFP