Foreign Secretary janjua in Kabul for bilateral talks

Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janju has heen in Kabul for delegation level talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal, the talks are being held under Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.
Muhammad Faisal said that their presence in Kabul today with just two days in Pakistan’s general elections “shows our commitment to APAPPS”.
Pakistan’s 28 member delegation led by foreign Secretary arrived in Kabul today for inaugural session of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). pic.twitter.com/6Aww5B5H9o
