Following complaints reported at polling stations

Polling has not been started in Constituency NA-256 in Karachi.

Election commission has taken notice on Constituency N-A 209 over starting late polling, Election commission ordered to start the polling.

The constituency NA-247 in Karachi, voting could not have been started in Islamia Colligate Hijrat Colony, The teams of polling reached late there, people are waiting in queue for casting vote.

In the constituency of Mithi NA-22 and in NA-56 delayed, on the other hand polling workers complained about shortage of food and drinks.

In Sargodha, polling station no.3 Khairpoor, women had a serious fight with each other, which destroyed the environment of polling station, police were deployed after fighting.