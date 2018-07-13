NAB arrests Nawaz Sharif and Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter Mariam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said.

Both were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials upon their arrival at Lahore airport. Later, they were shifted to Islamabad on a chartered flight.

On the request of NAB, the accountability court in Islamabad has issued warrants for imprisonment for Sharif and his daughter after which they were taken from the Islamabad International Airport to the Central Jail in Adiyala, Rawalpindi for a medical examination.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the Islamabad chief commissioner has declared the Sihala Police Training College Rest House “as sub-jail” for keeping Maryam while according to media reports Sharif will be kept in Adiyala jail.

Sharif arrived in Lahore from London where he was visiting his ailing wife when an accountability court convicted him and his daughter of corruption. Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.

Sharif’s son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally acquired money.

Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party workers.

Barbed wire was strung across some roads leading to the Lahore airport on Friday and barricades were positioned at the roadside ready to close off main boulevards should crowds start to gather.

In a video message Friday reportedly from aboard his aircraft en route to Pakistan, Sharif said he was returning knowing he would be taken directly to prison.—AP/Aaj News