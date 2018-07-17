Five terror suspects held, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Tuesday apprehended five alleged terrorists and their facilitators during search operations, launched under Operation Raddul Fasaad, across Punjab.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Punjab Rangers, police and intelligence agencies carried out raids in different parts of the province and arrested five suspected terrorists and their facilitators.

The search operations were carried out in Attock, Sialkot, Lahore, Mianwali and Faisalabad. The five men were arrested from DG Khan. Security forces also nabbed 24 suspects along with illegal weapons in Lahore.—NNI