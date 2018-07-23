Fire at residential building kills 5 in northern India

NEW DELHI: Police say a fire at a residential building has killed five people in northern India.

Police Official Dinesh Kumar says the fire broke out from an apartment building early Monday in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

He says the fire has been extinguished.

Authorities ordered an investigation. Kumar says an explosion from cooking gas cylinder appears to be reason for the fire.

Many residents of Indian cities use liquefied petroleum gas sold in large cylinders for cooking.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents. In December, a late-night fire in a restaurant at a Mumbai complex killed 15 people.—AP