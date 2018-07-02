FIR filed against suspects who assault Bilawal’s rally

KARACHI: First information report (FIR) have been filed against the suspects involved in attacking the rally of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP), in Lyari. The FIR also contains terrorism charges, Aaj News reproted.

In the case of rioting the electoral rally of Bilawal Bhutto, 13 suspects have been arrested.

On Sunday, unidentified people threw stones on the electoral rally of Bilawal Bhutto for Lyari constituency NA 246. When his rally reached Bihar Colony, the protesters who raised anti-PPP slogans and pelted stones forcing him to leave the area immediately.