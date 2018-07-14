Family reunification for older kids to begin

SAN DIEGO: The Latest on court-imposed deadlines for the Trump administration to reunify families separated at the border (all times local): 4:15 p.m.

The Trump administration says it expects to begin reunifying about 2,500 children ages 5 and older with their parents on Friday after they were separated at the border.

The Justice Department says in a court filing in San Diego that the reunifications are expected to begin Friday and occur “on a rolling basis” up to a July 26 court-imposed deadline.

The reunifications will occur at six to eight unidentified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement locations.

The administration says it is using truncated procedures to verify parentage and perform background checks. -AP