Family members organized their deaths to fulfill spirit’s wish

Web Desk: A family in Dehli, India, planned for a bizarre mass hanging. They gathered wires and ordered their last meal. The family with 11 members didn’t expect to die but believed they would emerge stronger after the ritualistic hanging. Their notes in 11 diaries written more than 11 years are the evidence.

Apparently, all the members died together around 1 am, on Saturday. CCTV footage revealed the family organized their death themselves. A diary note of 45-year-old Lalit Chundawat showed, ‘Lalit hallucinated about his dead father advising him on salvation.

The dairy notes showed that the family may have thought the spirit of Lalit’s father would save them. The last sentence was, ‘Keep water in a cup, when it changes color, I will appear and save you.’

The next morning, all the members were found hanging in the hallway of what has come to be known as the house of horrors. They were blindfolded except Lalit’s wife.

According to the police, the family had been maintaining a diary for some years that contained quite a graphic description which matched the condition of the bodies at the scene of the crime.

There were no sign of robbery or struggle.