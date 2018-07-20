EU observers satisfied with general elections preparations

ISLAMABAD: European Union Election Observation Mission has expressed satisfaction over preparations and security measures for holding fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

In an interview with APP, Chief Observer of the Mission, Michael Gahler said the electoral climate is satisfactory and technical preparations are well-placed.

About the mandate of the EU election observation mission, he said it is mandatd to observe elections from beginning to the end and give its recommendations in the light of the feedback from its team.

He said the mission will observe the entire electoral process, assess operations, legal framework, voting procedure on the election day besides vote counting and transmission of results.